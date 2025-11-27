Pluribus season 1 episode 6 spoilers: About ‘HDP’

Pluribus season 1 episode 6 is very much on the way over at Apple TV — however, you will be waiting a while to see it. The series aired season 1 episode 5 a little bit earlier than first expected, and this means that you will be waiting until December 5 in order to see what is next.

With all of that being said, we are at least happy to share some more details now! “HDP” is the title for episode 6, and we imagine that the first order of business here will be resolving the crazy cliffhanger with Carol making a huge discovery. What is under that sheet? Is this a major clue as to the Joined’s real endgame?

To get a little more insight on what is ahead, check out the full Pluribus season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Carol shares a horrific discovery and learns new truths in the process. Mr. Diabate lives life to the fullest in Sin City.

We are a little bit surprised to be revisiting the latter character at this point, mostly because 1) it has been weeks since we’ve seen him and 2) he is hardly the most likable person in the world. He is someone who is clearly taking advantage of the Joined and their tendency to acquiesce to almost every request. It may make a significant part of his story uneasy, depending on where it goes.

One of the things that is a little bit harder to digest right now is pretty simple: The fact that we are past the halfway point of the season so far. Where does time go? We know that there is at least a second season on the way, so that in itself does make the process of getting through the rest of this season a little easier.

