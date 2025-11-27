Pluribus season 1 episode 5: Rhea Seehorn on surprise cameo

We know that Pluribus on Apple TV is not set in the same world as either Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. However, that does not mean that creator Vince Gilligan is looking to avoid Easter eggs.

If you watched episode 5, titled “Got Milk,” this week, you may have felt a tinge of familiarity upon hearing the voice of the Joined — didn’t it sound a lot like Patrick Fabian, who is best known for playing Kim Wexler’s one-time boss Howard Hamlin? Well, that’s because it was him. What makes the whole situation even funnier is that nobody told star Rhea Seehorn that Carol would be hearing his voice in advance.

Speaking to TV Guide, Seehorn suggests that the producers were 100% trying to get a rise out of her with that cameo, which in the moment she was scared to deliver:

“They were hoping to get some kind of blooper take from me, but I was so terrified to mess up a take … Not terrified, but I just didn’t want to — because I knew it was a long take, too, the first time she hears it.

“I don’t know which take they actually use, but I think if you got one of those psychologists or psychiatrists that study micro facial muscle changes, I’m pretty sure you could see me go, What? Patrick? But then I tried to cover and play the scene … They called cut, and I started laughing and ran out and said, ‘That’s Patrick! You got Patrick!’ And they said they’d been sitting on it for a long time, just to screw with me.”

Is this going to be the last major cameo this season? It is possible, but it is impossible to confirm. We do tend to think, though, that the folks at Apple plus Gilligan will be hesitant to overload things out of fear of constant comparison. This one was small and because of that, it was perfect.

What did you think about the Patrick Fabian cameo on Pluribus season 1 episode 5?

