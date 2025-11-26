Landman season 2: Sam Elliott on playing T.L.

There are a few new additions in Landman season 2, but of course none are as iconic as Sam Elliott as T.L., father to Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris. He is someone who spent much of his life in the oil fiends, but now deals with tremendous loss while also living at a care facility. He certainly brings a perspective to the world that we haven’t seen before, and the actor himself is very-much familiar with the greater works of executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

So what exactly makes this character so appealing to Elliott, to the point he gets emotional about playing him? A lot deals with his own history, and desire to be outdoors. Some of it also comes down to simplicity.

Speaking more on the subject to Variety, here is a part of what the actor had to say:

“… There’s something about this guy sitting in a wheelchair at 81 or 82 years old, however old he is, watching the sun go down. I mean, I don’t know how much more to say about it than that. There’s a reason for that. He’s drawn to that, and he talks about it in Episode 2, the light and the dust and the heat and the lack of moisture and the things we hate about that country. It hates us all day, and then it gives us this sunset. Those elements speak very, very strongly to me.”

We do tend to think that personally, this character has the potential to be iconic throughout the season; we have a hard time thinking that Sheridan would get an actor of Elliott’s notoriety on board and then not use him all that much.

