Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/26?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Beyond that, what can we say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it?

As you would imagine, there are a handful of things that are worth talking through in a piece like this, but we will start by saying where things stand from a factual point of view — and namely, that the three series are not going to be on the air tonight with new installments. The fall portion of their seasons have been over for a little while now, and we are waiting to see when they will actually return with something more.

For now, the return date for One Chicago remains Wednesday, January 7, and we do imagine that we are going to see a ton of drama across the board with all three. There are certainly some cliffhangers that need to be resolved, no? Our hope is that by this time next month, there will at least be synopses out there that give you a much better sense of what is to come.

In general, we do hope that the shows just keep the momentum of what we’ve seen so far and as long as the ratings remain solid, they should all be back for additional seasons. We also would not be shocked if there is another crossover that happens at some point, even if we are well-aware of the idea that these are both really difficult to pull off and then also expensive to stage. Still, that is also something we hope that there is more clarity on before the end of the year, as filming does tend to happen here a reasonable amount of time in advance.

