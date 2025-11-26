Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on Apple TV, Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 is poised to arrive — and odds are, deliver more drama than ever before.

So what can we say about it right now? Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that we are almost at the end of the line here. There are only two episodes left and personally, we are of the belief that the best is yet to come. We imagine that with multiple main characters now on this mysterious Scottish island, people could die. Dinah remains front and center for everything, as you have Downey rushing to find her and at the same time, Amos clearly on his tail.

If you look below, you can see the full Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Downey and Amos converge as the race to find Dinah reaches a breaking point. Sarah must take a leap of faith.

So what role are Sarah and Zoe going to have in all of this? Sarah started off relatively disconnected to everything and yet, she is now extremely invested due to Downey. She cares about him and clearly sees his intentions! Zoe, meanwhile, is still out for her own brand of justice and revenge, which should not be a real shock to anyone at this point given what she has gone through here. Revenge is as powerful a motive as you are going to find, and this is why we do suspect that we are going to be seeing Amos do whatever he can to avenge the death of someone he cared for deeply.

Is there any way that Downey can get Amos to see his point of view, and that he is not the real enemy here? Ideally, it would be nice … but murder is a hard thing to get past.

