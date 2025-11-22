IT: Welcome to Derry season 2: More reasons for renewal?

While there is no confirmation as of yet that an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 is going to be coming to HBO, there are reasons for hope.

After all, consider the fact that the creative team has a plan early to have the show last for a few seasons. Meanwhile, it managed to get off to a really strong start in the ratings. Because of all this, we tend to think that there is a chance that we get a formal green light soon — especially based on how programming boss Casey Bloys is looking at big-name IP.

Speaking recently (per Deadline) to reporters, Bloys noted that a part of the IP strategy here is tied to the fact that HBO has to rely more on original projects than getting big-name movies on their schedule after their theatrical run:

“We are also leaning into the power of IP to help fill a void … In the past, HBO has always had the benefit of multiple studio output deals with a movie guaranteed every Saturday night. This proved extremely impactful with subscribers. Massive Hollywood marketing campaigns brought huge awareness to these titles. So, they became big engagement drivers for us. But as you are all probably aware, most studios are now holding onto these films for their own platforms.”

Because of this comment, we do tend to think that the network is not going to be looking to move past the world of Derry anytime soon, and it also explains some of the strategy that they are maintaining when it comes to Dune: Prophecy. As long as some of their adaptations are of a high quality, there is no reason to think they are going anywhere in the near future.

