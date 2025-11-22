Pluribus season 1 episode 4: The truth about Manousos

After watching the start of Pluribus season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV, it is clear that Manousos is important. How much so? That is a question we hope to get a much larger answer to over time.

For now, let’s just kick things off here by stating what we know at present. This is someone who works at a storage facility in Paraguay, and seemingly has managed to steer clear of the Joined ever since their arrival. He is one of just a tiny group of people who have done so, and it remains unclear if he is just special or just has managed to avoid direct contact. He watches as someone brings him a meal, but then refuses it. Instead, he collects various items from storage lockers (including dog food!) and eats that instead.

Where things get a bit more complicated here is that it is clear that, on some level, he is looking for others like him. We saw him scan frequencies, taking various notes along the way. He did pick up the phone and hear Carol briefly, and we understand why he may have been trepidatious about her emergence in his life. Is this a trick? Does he know what the Joined are capable of doing? Yet, after the call was over, you could clearly see the wheels turning.

From where we stand, Manousos is far from done in this world, and we do tend to believe that he is going to be extremely important for the overall narrative in due time. It is really just a matter of learning about how he and Carol could eventually join forces, given that they not only live in different countries, but speak different languages. The Joined may in theory be willing to help them and yet, we saw in episode 4 that there are still things they will not do.

