Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, November 20, 2025?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Well, we should start off here by of course noting that we’d love more of the series and soon. After all, remember the enormous cliffhanger that we were left off on, one that did put the future of Jo up in the air.

So what more can say now? Well, unfortunately, we can’t exactly proclaim it to be good news. There is no installment of the medical drama tonight, and the same goes for Thanksgiving and many weeks after the fact. The earliest that you can expect to see it back on the air at this point is Thursday, January 8 in its 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So is there anything in particular look forward to? Well, it remains to be seen if you prefer to use that word or “dread” when you think about the next chapter of the story. At the end of the fall finale, it was very much clear that Jo’s life was left hanging in the balance in the midst of childbirth. All of this suggests that Link could be faced with some impossible decisions, and there could be a whole flurry of emotional choices in the minutes after the show returns. We want to believe that all will be okay, but this is Grey’s Anatomy and they have shattered hearts aplenty before.

Now if you are looking for a little more insight as to what lies ahead, let’s just say that come this time next month, a little bit more of that could be made clear. Or, at the very least, that is what we are hoping for. A little clarity goes a long way!

