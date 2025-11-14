Is Camilla Luddington leaving Grey’s Anatomy, & will Jo die?

Following the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC last night, should you be worried about Camilla Luddington’s future? The actress has been around the show for hundreds of episodes now as Jo, and has really endured trauma after trauma over time.

Now, the character is potentially set to die in childbirth, though we’re trying our best to be hopeful at the same exact time. The reality at this point is that there are a lot of different ways that the story could ebb and flow and really, we are just trying our best to prepare with that in mind.

For now, what we can say is that Luddington has long been a huge supporter of Grey’s Anatomy and her character and by virtue of that, it does feel possible that Jo could survive. Speaking to The Wrap, the actress explained what the process was like of reading the story for the first time:

I’d heard some whisperings that something was going to happen that was really big [for Jo]. And then when I got the script, I just knew I was going to have to really emotionally prepare myself, because it gets dark. This one and then the next episode after this … it’s really dark.

Now, the hope here is that there is still some measure of light on the other side of the darkness, which we will be hoping to see in the new year. Jo has gone through a lot and yet, she has shown herself to be a near-constant survivor. The last thing that we’d want at this point is to see something happen where her story ends in some extremely tragic manner.

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy in the new year?

Do you think that Camilla Luddington is going to be around long-term? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

