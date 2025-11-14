Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 return date: Will Jo survive?

Do you want to see a Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 return date at ABC, or more insight on what lies ahead?

Well, the first order of business here has to be that we are going to be getting the medical drama back on the air on Thursday, January 8, marking a fairly different schedule than what we traditionally see. We have been more conditioned as of late to seeing the show back on the air in the spring, but when that happened, we also had a longer run in the fall. Getting it back in early January feels a little bit more like the trade-off.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

As for what the primary story at this point appears to be, it feels for now that almost all roads are going back to Jo’s survival and what in the world is going to happen there. Is she going to be make it through? What about the babies? The promo that aired last night signaled that there are some significant causes for concern, and you see Link praying for their survival. We feel for the guy given that at the start of the season, the tables were radically turned and he was the one whose life was on the line.

Of course, we imagine that there are going to be a lot of other great stories looking out for in the weeks and months ahead, but we may need to wait a while in order to see some of them. A description for episode 7 should surface at some point moving into December, so you at least have that right now to look forward to among a number of other things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now!

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7?

Do you think that Jo is ultimately going to pull through all of this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







