Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Is Caterina Scorsone leaving?

For those who love Caterina Scorsone on Grey’s Anatomy, let’s just say that we have both good and bad news.

Where do we start? Well, it is rather simple. Following this past episode of the ABC hit, we know that her character of Amelia is taking a sabbatical from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It certainly makes sense when you consider what all she has gone through. However, she will be back and is not leaving the long-running medical drama.

According to a report from Deadline, Scorsone is going to be off the show for at least the next several episodes, and will return at some point in 2026. This is tied in a way to a lot of cost-cutting measures that Grey’s Anatomy, like many other expensive shows, are taking within this current era. A lot of cast members are going to be appearing within 14 out of the 18 episodes this season. For season 22 in particular, Scorsone will be in ten. (We tend to think that her return will likely happen at some point in late February or March.)

If there is a silver lining in all of this, it is that her absence is going to happen all at once, meaning that by the time she returns to the hospital, she should be back for the rest of the season and you do not have anywhere near as much to be worried about. Let’s just cross our fingers for the time being and hope that when she does return, it will be with an awesome arc that allows her to utilize her talents to the fullest. At this point, how could we ask for anything less?

