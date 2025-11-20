Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, November 20, 2025?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? We are at a point here where we more than understand anyone wanting more of the show, and soon!

With this in mind, are we about to get it? Well, the first order of business here is sharing some of the bad news here: The first-responder series is going to be off the air for a little while. There is no installment tonight and based on what we’ve heard at this point, the plan is for the series to return with something more on January 8. We know that this is a long time to have to wait around, but will it prove worthwhile?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reviews!

Well, if you have seen some of the teases now for what lies ahead, our general feeling is that addressing Hen’s fate is going to be the top order of business. That may be considered obvious for those who saw the most recent episodes of the show but at the same time, it is worth noting! Aisha Hinds is one of those people who has been a part of this world for a long time and by virtue of that, the hope here remains that there is going to be a splashy story for her no matter what happens to her character. We just hope in the end, we do not lose another beloved cast member so soon after Peter Krause. After all, who would that really benefit when the dust settles?

Our hope is that we get at least several episodes over the course of January; there could be a hiatus again after that, but winter is a great time to generate good TV ratings.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 right now, including other insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 8 when it does arrive on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







