NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: Young Dwayne Pride coming!

If you did want another reason to be excited entering NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS, consider that a young Dwayne Pride is coming!

According to a report from TV Insider, the prequel series is currently casting a younger version of the character, who of course goes on to be the lead of NCIS: New Orleans and played by Scott Bakula. He is described in this instance as “a newly minted Probationary Special Agent from the NIS Panama office. He has a history with Gibbs (Austin Stowell), and the two must resolve their past tension as they go undercover on a case.” Doesn’t that sound exciting in some form? We recognize that he and Gibbs do eventually become friends, but we do love the idea that the show will take out some of these problems over time.

Now in general, it is our hope here that this story will be full of nostalgia and personally, we’re just excited that the franchise has remembered that the New Orleans version of the series exists. We know that there have been other iterations (take Los Angeles) that have been honored in many forms since they last were on the air. However, we have not seen as much of that with this particular show.

Ultimately, we’re most curious if down the road, producers do find a way to bring Bakula back as Pride on the flagship show. We aren’t necessarily sure that it is top priority but at the same time, it is 100% something that would be really fun to see within the right circumstance. We just know that they already have a number of stories on tap as it is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

