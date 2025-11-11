NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Happy Birthday’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6. So what more can we say now about it? The crossover is done and by virtue of that, we also tend to think that the series will focus back in on what we’ve come to know about it over the past year-plus. While that includes of course some updates on Gibbs, it is also tied to learning more about Mike Franks and some other key characters, as well.

For the sake of next week’s “Happy Birthday,” at least one part of it will be tied to Franks’ brother Mason, and a continued arc in here by Philip Winchester. We know that Mike was a valuable mentor to Gibbs for many years, but what made him this way? That is something that the producers do still seem to be interested in trying to show us.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Happy Birthday” – When an anonymous tip leads to the discovery of a young Marine’s body at a chilling crime scene, Randy believes it could be connected to a previous case where a coin was left in the victim’s throat. Also, Franks tries to track down priceless packages meant for his brother, Mason (guest star Philip Winchester), on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Nov. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that we’re going to see another crossover before too long? Well, never say never, but we do think that this is a once-a-season event and if more comes soon, we would be surprised.

