Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/16?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We would hardly blame anyone wanting more of the show.

With that being said, though, here is where we do have to come in here with a dose of bittersweet news. Where do we start? Well, the good news here is that there will be an installment airing after the network’s primetime lineup tonight. Unfortunately, the bad news is that (per TVLine) tonight is the season 12 finale. That does make sense, given that there are typically 30 episodes in a season and beyond that, we do not see any new installments on the schedule in the immediate future.

So what can you anticipate seeing over the course of tonight’s installment? Well, remember for a moment here that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver often strikes a reflective tone in their finales — though there have been other instances of them swinging for the fences. We know that this has hardly been the happiest year for a lot of people out there and with that, we do think that the series could reflect that tonally.

As for when the show will return from a holiday break…

While it is far too early at this point to have an exact return date, all signs point to some point in February on the other side of the Super Bowl. After all, this is one of those shows that has been on the air long enough for us to at least have a measure of clarity as to what could be coming up next. This is one of those programs that has a really specific formula and by virtue of that lone, feels no real reason to deviate from it.

