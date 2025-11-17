Tulsa King season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: A final battle?

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Tulsa King season 3 episode 10 officially arrive — are you ready for what is ahead with it? This is going to be a chaotic ending for this season, and we hope one where a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up.

Now that we’ve said that, here is where we will say that doing that will be easier said than done. If there is a major criticism for the season so far, it is that things have been a little scattershot when it comes to various story threads. If you were hoping for a lot more consistency, you may not find it here — but at least you are getting a lot action? That is something we can say for certain.

Now if you head over to the link here now, you can see the full preview for the Tulsa King finale that makes it abundantly clear the short of drama that we are going to be getting — but also the presence of Samuel L. Jackson. We recognize that the main objective here is setting the stage for a NOLA King spin-off that is in the works for that character.

As for whether or not there is going to be a major cliffhanger here, let’s just issue a quick reminder that there are a lot of signs the series will be coming back for more. In the end, that gave the producers a lot more creative leeway when they were devising the end of this chapter. We like to think that this left the door open to them to try a myriad of different things but whether or not they’ll go for a jaw-dropper, of course, remains to be seen.

