Tulsa King season 3 teaser: Is Dwight’s world in danger?

The premiere of Tulsa King season 3 is coming next month on September 21, but is there more that we can say about it now?

Well, today the folks at Paramount+ unveiled a new teaser for what lies ahead — and with that, the dangers that are coming for Dwight and beyond. After all, it is appearing more and more as though there are major threats beyond just what we know.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new teaser for what is coming up, one that also indicates that Sylvester Stallone’s character and his crew are being targeted. The bigger his business is in Oklahoma, the more problems he faces. That is something that at this point is more than a little bit clear.

If you want to get some more details on Tulsa King, go ahead and check out the full season 3 synopsis below:

In Season Three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

Now, we recognize that this show is all about the action, drama, and a little bit of humor. Are we going to see a major escalation as we move forward? The biggest thing that we want to see at this point is something that we have not ever seen on the show before. Even a series like this, one that does have a specific formula, does still need to do a few new things here and there. That is the way to bring in new viewers!

