Pluribus season 1 episode 3: Was that a real Sprouts store?

We personally recognize that there were so many great moments over the course of Pluribus season 1 episode 3 and yet, one stands out visually. Did we actually see the crew for the Apple TV series empty out an entire Sprouts grocery store?

Now, it is worth noting that there are so many different ways that they could have done this. For starters, Vince Gilligan and the entire team easily could have decided to go ahead and just create a fake grocery store to do this. However, they obviously wanted an element of authenticity and given the person that Carol is, it makes an element of sense that a healthy chain like Sprouts would be more or less her go-to.

Of course, actually getting the store on the show empty was the real challenge here. Speaking to Gold Derby, writer / producer / director Gordon Smith did his part to lay a lot of that out:

When we were writing it and breaking it, I’m like, sure, it’ll be a big deal, but it won’t be that bad … It was very, very hard. Incredibly hard. Way, way harder than I thought it would be.

What were some of the big challenges? Well, for starters, Sprouts “could only close a real store for a certain amount of time, even with us paying them, because they have customers, they have people, they have food.” You are dealing with real goods here and because of that, you have to be careful with what you can and can’t do within a certain period of time. In the end, it did turn out to be a really effective sequence, and also some great product placement for the grocery chain at the same time. Even if it was a hassle at times for them to put together, we tend to think that they are more than a little pleased with the end result.

What did you think about the overall events of Pluribus season 1 episode 3, including the Sprouts sequence?

