Pluribus season 1 episode 3: The meaning of the ice hotel

We certainly had a feeling entering Pluribus season 1 episode 3 that we would get a few more reveals. However, did you ever anticipate the source here?

Well, like most other shows Vince Gilligan has made over the years, the cold opens are important — and for this one in particular, it is colder than most. In the opening moments of this week’s episode 3, we saw Carol and Helen visiting an ice hotel where they discussed the grandeur of the place … and larger frustrations of Rhea Seehorn’s character. She was desperate to learn where she was on the best-seller list with her book, which was another reminder that no matter what she goes through, the character just cannot seem to find anything that represents true happiness.

Ultimately, we do think the point of the scene was to recognize her state of perpetual misery, which was amplified further when she had the Joined completely restock her Sprouts … only for her to seemingly not be thrilled with it easier. She realizes that thanks to these mysterious entities she can have almost everything she wants but at the same time, none of this may be effective for making her happy.

From where we sit at present, we tend to think the biggest thing that would please her is getting a sense of closure to the Joined and allowing Zosia and others to discover free will. Unfortunately, finding a way to do that is easier said than done when you consider that most of the others uninfected do not want anything to do with her right now; the most interested party here is located in Paraguay and unfortunately, he is absolutely not interested in talking.

What did you think about the events of Pluribus season 1 episode 3?

What do you think the ice hotel really means? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming.

