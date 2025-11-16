Riot Women season 2 premiere date hopes at BBC One

Following the arrival of the season 1 finale today, is there something more that we can say when it comes to a Riot Women season 2 on BBC One?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that almost all indications are that the series is going to be coming back for more. It has not been 100% confirmed but at the same time, we are trying to stay optimistic given that season 1 proved itself to be quite a success for the network. Based on where we stand, we see no real reason to think that we are not going to be getting more of it down the line.

Now that we’ve said this, of course it also makes some sense to get into approximate return dates. Is there any one thing that makes the most sense here? Well, from where we stand at present, our general feeling is that if we are lucky, we would have a chance to see more Riot Women at some point either in late 2026 or early 2027. Given that this is not a show that requires some elaborate filming location or expensive special effects, we tend to think that it could be turned around rather fast.

For now, the top priority has to simply be working to ensure that the right story is set for the next chapter of the show. Given that so much of it is character-based, you do not want to hurry anything along unless you are certain that some of the best stories are crafted for all of the different characters in the mix. Our hope remains that we’ll see an evolution of the music, but at the same time, some major changes when it comes to the relationships that we are seeing here, as well.

