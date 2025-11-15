The Pitt season 2: Would George Clooney actually appear?

In just a couple of months it looks as though The Pitt season 2 is going to arrive on HBO Max, which means another opportunity to watch Noah Wyle shine. Now with that being said, is there a chance at an ER reunion between him and George Clooney?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that as fun as this may be to think about, the odds of it actually transpiring are up for debate. It would give the show more star power, but it is actively a series that resists that. So much of it is about a gritty, realistic world highlighted by Dr. Robby and his team, and you do run a risk of there being distractions if there are famous people all over the place.

Now with all of this being said, Clooney did note to Entertainment Tonight that he would appear on The Pitt “in a heartbeat.” However, he has not spoken to Wyle about a role:

“Well, not about being on the show, because it is his show. You know? I don’t want to interrupt. But I am deeply proud of him, if I’m allowed to be proud of him … What a beautiful show it is, and what a great success it has been. And what a fun thing, to have him, you know, kind of continuing on in a tradition.”

Given that season 2 is coming so soon, it feels almost certain there won’t be a Clooney appearance there. However, season 3? That has not been confirmed but at the same time, we would say that there is a reasonably good chance that it happens down the line. We’ll look at the cast further at that point.

