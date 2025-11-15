Boston Blue spoilers: Tom Selleck unsure of Frank Reagan return

We have noted this in the past, but one of the major questions entering Boston Blue was how much of a Blue Bloods presence it would ultimately have. Obviously, you’ve got the Donnie Wahlberg component here, and we are seeing a new version of the Sean Reagan character all the time. Bridget Moynahan returned as Erin in the premiere, and you will see Marisa Ramirez pop in here and there as Baez throughout much of the first season.

Now, in the end we’re aware that Tom Selleck as Frank would be the biggest get the spin-off could have. He and Wahlberg were the two major sells for the original for so many years, and we know that Tom never wanted Blue Bloods to end when it did. He has voiced frustrations about CBS’ decision for quite some time, and we know that the cast even took a pay cut at one point to keep it on the air

With all of that said, Selleck is not sure of a Boston Blue appearance, at least for the time being. Speaking to Hour Detroit (per TV Insider), the legendary actor had the following to say about a possible return:

“I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show … I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

We tend to think that the only way to bring in Selleck at this point is for an extremely special storyline that justifies his presence. He is never going to be a full-time cast member, and we also do not think that Frank is going to be the sort of guy interested in traveling at this point in his life. Because of that, it makes a little more sense to have Danny or some other character head to New York.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

