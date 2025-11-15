Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 spoilers: How will Baez help?

With Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 coming to CBS next week, it feels abundantly clear that there is a lot to look forward to. Not only is the cast going to get a number of interesting new stories, but Marisa Ramirez is poised to appear! If you loved her as Maria Baez, it should be clear almost right away that there is a lot to love about her here, as well.

Now, we should note that “Code of Ethics” will still be set in Boston — with that in mind, Baez will be coming up to the city in order to lend a helping hand. Beyond that, of course we also tend to think that we’ll get another update on her relationship with Danny in the process.

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, be sure to check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Code of Ethics” – With an assist from NYPD’s Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean’s budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile Mae and Sarah uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system, on BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Nov. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our feeling at this point is that we are going to continue to see the show in the early days continue to give us a clear picture of all of the different characters — that includes people like Mae and Lena, but then also someone in Sean who for the most part, was an extremely minor character on the original. There is a better chance here for him to shine.

