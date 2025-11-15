The Boys season 5 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Boys season 5 between now and the end of November? Make no mistake that this has to be one of the most in-demand shows out there, and for good reason!

So, where do we start? Well, it is worth noting here that the fifth and final season has been done in production for a little while now and by virtue of that, we do think we are inching closer to more news. We do recognize, though, that there is a lot of work that has to be done on this show after the fact, primarily when it comes to perfecting the visual effects and getting everything properly edited. From where we stand, working on this stuff is probably the top priority at this point.

Now, is there a chance that we are going to be getting more news on The Boys before November ends? We would love nothing more, especially since creator Eric Kripke has already noted that more info could surface within the reasonably near future. However, at the same time it feels a little bit too early right now and we’re staring at wishful thinking. The more likely scenario is that we see the end of this story in the spring or early summer, and some official news arrives at the end of the year.

Now as for what the exact story ahead is going to look like, let’s just say that much of it will begin with Homelander deputizing the military. How can he be stopped? We’re sure that some characters from Gen V could be involved but in the end, it is really up to the likes of Starlight, A-Train, The Boys themselves (if they can ever be rescued), and of course Butcher.

