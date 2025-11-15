Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 15, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We certainly do not blame anyone for wanting more of the sketch show for a third straight week. After all, new episodes here are historically handed over in threes, meaning that there is no real reason for anything to be shaken up dramatically at this point.

With all of this in mind, let’s just say that we now come bearing some really good news — the series is about to be back! Tonight at the standard 11:30 p.m. Eastern start time, you are going to see an episode hosted by Glen Powell and with musical guest Olivia Dean. Even though the Top Gun Maverick star is a newcomer to this stage, at the same time you would assume that he has been there a really long time already. He has shown that he can be fun and self-deprecating, which is always going to be important for a show like this.

Now if there is any bad news that we should come in and report here, it is the simple fact that this is going to be the last episode, most likely, for the calendar month. There is no real reason for Saturday Night Live to get more stuff on the air around Thanksgiving, and they will likely wait to bring us three episodes over the course of December. That is something that we always appreciate, since it gives us a rather big influx of holiday-related programming.

Now as for what we will see tonight, we’re sure that there will be at least some politics. However, we’re not sure that there is any one singular event that is going to necessitate getting a huge focus here over almost anything else.

