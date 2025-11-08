Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 8, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? For those of you who are hoping to get an answer here on that and a lot more, we are happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s just begin by noting that for the second straight week, you do not have to worry about a repeat! There is a new episode of the sketch show on the air tonight and this time around, you will see comedian Nikki Glaser on board as the host. This gig is something that she has long aspired to have, and it comes off of a fantastic run for her over the past few years. We have long known her for many different things, but her breakout performances have come via the Tom Brady roast and then after that, her hosting gig at the Golden Globes. We imagine that there will be some stand-up comedy during her monologue but beyond that, some wildly creative sketches.

As for what is coming up beyond tonight’s Saturday Night Live, Glen Powell is going to be serving as the host for the November 15 episode. Based on everything that we have both seen and heard from him in various interviews over time, we are more than confident that he is going to deliver a really entertaining product. After that, there may be a little bit of a break but our hope is that there are going to be three shows that air over the course of December. The final one before Christmas is one that we’re sure will be especially memorable — or at least they have often proven to be for us over the years.

In getting back to tonight, the best-case scenario is that we get a mix of topical and timeless humor — we never want the show to rely just on current events, as it will lose any sort of repeat appeal.

