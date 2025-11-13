Matlock season 2 episode 7 return date: ‘Prior Bad Acts’

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get the Matlock season 2 episode 7 return date? What about more details on what is ahead?

There are a couple of noteworthy things to report here in this piece, but we should start with the rather-unfortunate news that the Kathy Bates series is not on the air next week. As for the reason why, let’s just say that as of right now, an Elsbeth episode is in its place. Unfortunately, the week after there is another break thanks to it being Thanksgiving. The plan right now is to see Matty and Olympia back on December 4 with a story titled “Prior Bad Acts.”

So do you want to see more of what is ahead here? Well, be sure to check out the full Matlock season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Prior Bad Acts” – Olympia works to repair her relationship with her family after she takes on a case involving her mother’s new husband. Also, Matty and Olympia receive a shocking piece of information, on MATLOCK, T hursday, Dec. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, this is clearly an episode that is meant to allow us to learn more about Olympia, and we 100% appreciate that given that she and Matty together are the real crux of the story. Yet, at the same time, it does feel like this “shocking piece of information” could be key to the long-term future. One of the great things about this series is that we do see a big game-changer on a near-constant basis; let’s cross our fingers here and hope that this does not stop anytime soon.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

Have any big predictions story-wise? Go ahead and let us know! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

