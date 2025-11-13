Fallout season 2 trailer highlights The Ghoul’s goal, New Vegas

With the Fallout season 2 premiere coming to Prime Video next month, the streaming service has officially unveiled a brand-new trailer. With that, what is there to be excited about?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that New Vegas is going to be a central setting for the upcoming season, and that is particularly notable for fans of that particular Fallout game. One of the most noteworthy additions to this season is Justin Theroux as Mr. House. We tend to think that there are going to be some Easter eggs and yet, the producers will make this accessible to those watching the show for the first time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FALLOUT reviews!

If you head over here, you can see the full season 2 trailer and get what we think is a pretty great look at what is going to be coming up here all across the board. The most exciting thing for us here is getting to see some more epic battles, but also understanding the goals of Lucy and The Ghoul / Cooper even more. For Ella Purnell’s character, she wants to do her part to bring her father to justice. There were some huge reveals about the nuclear apocalypse in season 1 and because of that, we tend to think that moving forward, the stakes are higher than ever for almost everyone involved.

Meanwhile, there is another big story coming here for Cooper as he does try to get more answers on his family. Thanks in part to all the praise Walton Goggins got for the first season of the series, don’t be surprised if he has an even bigger role moving forward — and honestly, we wouldn’t be mad at that at all. The guy deserves it and then some!

Related – Get more news right now on Fallout, including more thoughts on what is ahead

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Fallout season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







