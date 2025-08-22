Fallout season 2: Is a big character still secret?

We are lucky at this point to know that we are going to be seeing Fallout season 2 arrive on Prime Video moving into December. Not only that, but there is a weekly release coming! There is so much good stuff to be excited about, including Justin Theroux as Mr. House, a character from the New Vegas game. We also have Macaulay Culkin on board as someone important to the story in his own right.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is where we’ll note that there are some mysteries that still remain — and that includes a still-secret character who could be revealed during an attraction of all things.

According to a report coming in right now from Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming Universal Halloween Horror Nights attraction in both Orlando and Hollywood is going to feature teasers for the new season, and that includes a character who is still shrouded in secrecy. All of this does make us think in theory that this is a character we’re already familiar with from the games — but that is just our personal speculation.

Here is more of what Universal Orlando Resort creative Lora Sauls had to say on this subject to the aforementioned publication:

“For Fallout, that’s a little more fun in terms of how we’re teasing their second season. I give credit to our Amazon partners, who were the ones behind it … They were like, ‘Hey, can you tease our second season with this character?’ And we were like, ‘Yes!’”

Now, we’ll just have to wait a little while to see what the powers-that-be cook up, but it is our general feeling that we’re going to have even more reasons to be excited when it comes to diving into the Wasteland.

Is there any specific character you would love to see in Fallout from the video-game universe?

