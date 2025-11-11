All’s Fair season 1 episode 4: Jennifer Jason Leigh appears

There is no question that All’s Fair season 1 episode 4 delivered a lot of emotional content, especially for Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald. Yet, at the same time, there was also a procedural case involving another big-name actress in Jennifer Jason Leigh.

So who did she take on in this installment? Well, a new client at the firm, and someone who was going through a difficult divorce for many reasons. Her former partner was someone who was invested in having a child with her, and expected that out of a relationship. When that didn’t happen, their relationship began to disintegrate. She learned through the process that her ex was expecting with a new girlfriend and in that way, she felt an element of relief.

Did Leigh really have enough air time given her star power? We would understand why anyone would feel that way and at this point, it is increasingly clear what the Ryan Murphy drama is going for in bringing in either legendary performers or surprising people to play some of the clients. We saw some of that previously with Judith Light and Jessica Simpson, and there could easily be more coming and it is best to try and prepare for that in advance.

As for the other storyline in this episode, the real question as we move forward here is whether or not we are going to get answers on who killed the man who assaulted Emerald after the party. There are a few suspects here, whether it be Emerald herself, her former partner, one of the other attorneys, or even her kids. The biggest thing that feels clear at this point is that this is going to be a lingering mystery, and not something that is resolved right away.

