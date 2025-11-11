All’s Fair season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Who needs help?

As we look more in the direction of All’s Fair season 1 episode 5 over on Hulu, it makes some element of sense that the cast of characters be developed fully.

What is a prime example of this? Well, think in terms of Sarah Paulson as Carr. To date, this is someone who seems to be born mostly out of rage. She was upset about the fact that she was not taken off to the new firm with Allura and Liberty and now, she is out to destroy them however possible. Is there something more here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ALL’S FAIR reviews!

Well, for the time being all we can say is that the folks at the streaming service are being relatively tight-lipped regarding what is next. The title for the next All’s Fair is “This Is Me Trying,” and all the synopsis has to say is the following: “Carr needs help.” How does she need help, and who does she seek it from? That all still remains a mystery. We just know that if the trailers released earlier this year are any indication, everything is about to get infinitely more crazy and we are doing our best in order to prepare for that.

We recognize fully at this point that there is a certain audience — i.e. critics — who are going to continue to lambast this show. However, are they missing a certain element of the point? The whole goal with a series like this is really to try to just generate conversation and chaos on a near-constant basis. Thanks to the viewership numbers we’ve seen so far, we tend to think that it’s done that and will continue to in the weeks ahead. The idea for the most part here is for this to be escapist, so we will just have to wait and see if Ryan Murphy and company can continue to make that happen while presenting interesting characters.

What do you most want to see moving into All’s Fair season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







