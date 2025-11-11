Severance season 3 premiere date: A November 2025 update

As we get closer to the midway point of November, we recognize the demand for Severance season 3 news will start to expand — and for good reason.

After all, at this point we are several months removed from the conclusion of season 2, a story that was huge, climactic, and throws into question the future of Mark, Helly, and a number of other characters, as well. We know that Apple TV has ordered another chapter, but this is a series that is notoriously slow when it comes to development. It took years for season 2 to arrive and while some of that was due to the industry strikes of 2023, it was not the only factor.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

So is there any chance at all that substantial season 3 news will come out this month? It is a fun thing to consider but at the same time, we consider it unlikely. The last we heard, there was work being done to finalize the story of the new season — and there is no real evidence that this is about to change anytime soon. The hope remains that filming will happen next year and if that is the case, the show will be on when we get around to 2027. If that happens, at least it will be a slightly smaller break than what we got between seasons 1 and 2. We will take whatever we can here.

In general, it is our hope that the third season will start to explain more what happens to Mark now that his Innie stayed behind with Helly. Also, what is Gemma going to do now? She has a chance to be out in the world again, and we tend to think that this opens the door to a wide range of different possibilities.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Severance, including other chatter on what is ahead

What do you most want to see at this point when Severance season 3 does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







