All’s Fair season 1: Jessica Simpson on surprise role

Even though the first three episodes of All’s Fair on Hulu may have been polarizing, we found personally that there were many fun surprises. Take, for example, getting to see singer Jessica Simpson turn up as one of Allura’s clients, a woman who changed her appearance rapidly through plastic surgery due to her dramatic rock-star husband.

Ultimately, we do not think that Simpson’s character will be around long-term, but who knows? There are clients who in theory could come and go all season. What we were most curious about here is how long it took the singer to be outfitted in all of those prosthetics … and it was clearly a process that took a good bit of time.

In a post on Instagram this past week, here is more of what Simpson had to say about this part:

Introducing this ultimate bada– with a heart of gold— Lee-AAnn. It took an incredible village (and six hours in prosthetics!) to bring her to life for @hulu ‘s #AllsFair and wow… what a ride.

A massive thank you to @ryanmurphyproductions , @kimkardashian , @krisjenner , and @shinybootz for trusting me with a role like this. You allowed me to disappear into a character with real depth and emotion.

No one has ever given me the chance to do something like this before, and I loved it. I hope you all see Lee-Ann’s heart- and her strength- as much as I felt it.

One of the things that we have long known about Murphy as a producer is that he will take chances with people not known for acting, with Kim Kardashian here being another example. In the past, he has done this with Lady Gaga over on American Horror Story, as well.

What did you think about Jessica Simpson’s appearance on All’s Fair this season?

Also, who else would you love to see on the show down the road? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

