Tracker season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Old Ways’

Next week on CBS you are going to be seeing Tracker season 3 episode 5 arrive — so is there anything more we have to say on it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “The Old Ways” looks to be on one level a great procedural story featuring a high-stakes mission for Colter. After all, there are four different people he is hunting for and depending on what happens over the course of the installment, almost all of them could be in a certain amount of danger.

To get a few more details now all about Tracker season 3 episode 5, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“The Old Ways” – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter’s search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger, Sunday, Nov. 16 (8:30-9:30PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Emerson Brooks guest stars.

Now, our general feeling here is that through this episode, we will at least get some closure on this — but is there another subplot that will surface at some point in here? That remains to be seen. We know that there are still some long-term stories going on here and you better believe that on a personal level, we are eager to see all of this explored. There are also plenty more episodes coming up this month beyond what we’ve got here — with that, don’t be afraid that we are altogether close to a fall finale.

