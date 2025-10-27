Tracker season 3: Could Jensen Ackles – Russell spin-off happen?

The second episode of Tracker season 3 arrived on CBS tonight and within that, offered up a great deal of chaos. Heck, at one point, Russell pretended to be dead!

If there is a bit of bad news here, it is that episode 2 concluded the arc for Jensen Ackles for the time being. Nothing else is officially in the books and yet, the door is very much open. As a matter of fact, you can even argue that a full-on spin-off could be worth exploring! Episode 2 made it seem like it could be possible, and it is worth noting that Ackles’ Countdown was recently canceled at Prime Video.

Could the Supernatural alum handle both a spin-off as well as The Boys prequel Vought Rising? That is a different issue for another day. For now, showrunner Elwood Reid is simply saying that he would be open to exploring it. Speaking to TVLine, here is what he had to say about the prospects of a spin-off, which has not been discussed in any official capacity:

“We’re cautious … ‘Tracker’ is Justin [Hartley]’s show, and we never want to do anything that cheapens it. That said, Russell’s military background opens the door to a very different kind of series — one that plays to Jensen’s strengths.

“We didn’t even ask for permission … We just put it in there. As the kids say, I’m manifesting it. It could be a lot of fun if the timing ever lines up.”

In general, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here. If there is ever any sort of discussion about a possible spin-off, it is likely not going to happen until we at least get more into the winter or spring. Just think more about it.

