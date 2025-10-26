Tracker season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A Halloween story

As we get prepared to see Tracker season 3 episode 3 on CBS next week, what more can we say about it here?

Well, first and foremost, we are clearly getting to the other side of the arc with Jensen Ackles as Russell, at least for the time being — there is always a chance that he could come back down the road. In the interim, the show will be able to settle back more into its typical rhythm, which means getting a chance to see Colter take on a number of challenging missions with varying degrees of success.

Now, what does make Tracker season 3 episode 3 a little bit special comes in the form of its setting. After all, we are looking at a storyline that takes place over Halloween! If you want to hear more all about it, continue to check out the full synopsis below:

“First Fire” – On Halloween night, when a nurse is murdered and arsonist Heston Koontz disappears from a psychiatric facility, Colter follows a trail of unsettling clues to uncover the truth with assistance from local officer Dundee (Derek Richardson), on TRACKER, Sunday, Nov. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM ET/8:00-9:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that this is one of those stories that is going to tow the line between a number of different genres. At times, we certainly think that this will be creepy and yet, this is not a show needing to venture into full-on horror territory. All things considered, why would they when they have a good thing going as it is? More than likely, we will see it in its action / drama roots closer to the end of the story.

