Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 spoilers: An unsolved mystery

Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 is going to be coming up on CBS in just six days’ time — so what more exactly can we say about it now?

Well, the first order of business here is noting simply that “Suffer the Children” is going to be one that feels more like Blue Bloods honestly any other we’ve seen, and for good reason when you consider the makeup of the story. You will have a difficult mystery for Danny and Lena to try and crack but at the same time, also a moral debate that throws the entire Silver family into an element of chaos. These are the sort of issues that this franchise loves to tackle, where you are presented with a number of sides before eventually a resolution is reached.

If you look below, you can see he full Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Suffer the Children” – Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes murder case that leads to one of Boston’s most infamous unsolved crimes. Meanwhile, tensions rise within the Silver family as a complex shooting case sparks debate over accountability and parenting, on “BOSTON BLUE,” Friday, Nov. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One other thing that we are tracking at this point is how the show is performing, largely due to the fact that the ratings have been down slightly over the past episode or two. A season 2 for the series is not assured and while we want to be optimistic, you still have to watch live! That’s the only sure way to make it happen.

