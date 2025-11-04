Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A big Maria Baez story

Shortly after the premiere of Boston Blue earlier this fall on CBS, we received the glorious news that Marisa Ramirez would recur as Maria Baez. With that, the producers decided to honor the ending of the original Blue Bloods and have her and Danny try to move forward in some sort of relationship.

Is it complicated now? 100%, as Danny has opted to stay in Boston. Sure, it may not be too hard of a trek between the two cities but at the same time, how things work out long-term remains to be seen. What we do at least know is that Ramirez is going to be back for a big role on the November 21 installment of the series, which carries with it the title of “Code of Ethics.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more about what this return currently entails? Then go ahead and check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Code of Ethics” – With an assist from NYPD’s Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean’s budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile Mae and Sarah uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system, on BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Nov. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, it does remain our hope here that we are going to be seeing a number of other twists and turns ahead throughout the case that Baez can assist on. Beyond that, though, we’re hoping that it does plant a seed to make even more returns to the show happen. The relationship is a good reason, but there could always be more, right?

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Boston Blue season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







