Ted Lasso season 4: Brett Goldstein lands new TV gig

We know that Brett Goldstein is going to be back as the iconic Roy Kent for Ted Lasso season 4 — however, is that going to be his only season back as the character? We do think there are fair questions to wonder here but at the same time, all of it is a little bit premature.

Nonetheless, here is at least some of what we have to say at present. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is set to stare, write, and co-showrun the upcoming Prime Video series Escorted, where he plays someone who “accidentally becomes a male escort in this romantic comedy about second chances, the mayhem of co-parenting, and whether real intimacy can ever be bought.” The series already has an official order, so it is going to come to fruition at some point down the road.

So what does all of this mean for Brett’s future as Roy? We would not rule out a continued appearance based on scheduling, but clearly the man is getting busier and busier by the day. He’s been a key driver in the creative on Shrinking on Apple TV, and that is in addition to his acting and writing duties on Ted Lasso. Given how hard he’s worked for this level of success, we’re sure that he loves being so busy now … but balancing so many projects can be tough.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do still think that we should wait and see what the future holds for the soccer comedy in general. It took years for a season 4 to be commissioned and really, it remains to be seen if we’ll even get a season 5. This could be it and then everyone could move on to other things.

