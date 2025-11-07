9-1-1 season 9 episode 6: Is Aisha Hinds leaving, Hen dying?

Based on what we have seen already ahead of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 6 ahead of the next episode airing, let’s just say that we’re worried — and for good reason!

After all, remember that this show has certainly proven over the past year that they see no issue with occasionally delivering some gut-wrenching twists. We saw them kill off Bobby and now, is there a chance that they could be doing the same to Hen? She and Athena just got back from space and now, the preview for the fall finale makes us worried that she could be dying in some horrible way.

Now that we’ve said all of this … here’s why we are hopeful. First and foremost, it is hard to imagine 9-1-1 killing off two major cast members in less than a year. There is also no evidence that Aisha Hinds is leaving and even if she was, there are a lot of other ways that you could write that character off. Hen could take a new job elsewhere, for example! You don’t have to just kill here.

We tend to think that at this point, this entire story is being created just to get people talking in what has been a really accelerated fall arc for the show. Why is ABC ending it so soon? It feels clear that they are trying to change up the way in which their Thursday lineup is scheduled, and they want to have some episodes of their shows in the winter for a change. Commercially, that does make a little bit of sense given that there are traditionally a lot of viewers around in the colder months. Why wouldn’t you want to take advantage of that in whatever way that you can?

