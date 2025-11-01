9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 spoilers: On to spooky season…

As we get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 on ABC next week, the first thing we can say here is honestly quite simple: We are moving forward from the big space arc! After spending four episodes waiting to see if Athena and Hen could make it back on the ground, this show has a chance to move forward.

Now, what does the concept of “moving forward” look like to them? That is some of what we are looking forward to seeing as we move forward! After all, every single day for the 118 brings its own unique brand of craziness, and we have every reason to think right now that we are going to be seeing that next week with Halloween around the corner.

Want to learn more? Then check out the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 synopsis below:

The 118’s beliefs are put to the test as they respond to emergency calls involving a Jack-o’-lantern and a few more jump scares than they were expecting on Halloween.

The promo for this episode did certainly make it seem like the belief systems for some of the team members are going to be tested, especially when it comes to whether or not they can handle some things that go bump in the night.

In general, we do think that this episode on some level does represent things “going back to normal” for members of the team. At the same time, though, what does “going back to normal” really mean for a lot of them? That’s the thing about a show like this, as a big part of the entertainment value does remain how wildly unpredictable things can be here week in and week out.

