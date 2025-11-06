Chicago PD season 13 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Impulse Control’

Do you want to get a little bit more when it comes to Chicago PD season 13 episode 7? Absolutely, there is a lot to prepare for here!

First and foremost, let’s talk about this episode through the lens of a specific focus. Hank Voight appears to be front and center here for a story that really harkens back to the past. That is something that he may have to contend with, and we certainly imagine that it is going to be really tough.

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 13 episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

11/12/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight’s suspicions ring true when a violent break-in steers the Intelligence Unit back to a chilling figure from a previous case. TV-14

We recognize that for a show like this, there are only so many opportunities that you have to bring in names from the past. By virtue of that, we are going to cherish this episode, especially since we are in the November sweeps period and because of that, this is where a lot of the most important stories are going to be. There is a chance that there are some more arcs that are paid off down the road; nothing is necessarily guaranteed when it comes to whether or not this is going to tie together every single part of the story.

As for what is coming up down the road here, we are certainly preparing for the possibility now that there are not a lot of episodes left this calendar year. Because of that simple fact alone, we really want all of them to feel pretty darn big. Ultimately, you should remember that there’s a ton that will also be coming once we get around to 2026.

