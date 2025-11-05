Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 7 return date hopes

Following what you see tonight on ABC, why not look ahead to Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 7? This is a long season and there is still a lot to be excited about. However, that does not mean we will be getting it right now.

What we can say with certainty is this: Next week, the Quinta Brunson series is going to be off the air, as the plan is for there to be a two-hour Golden Bachelor finale on instead followed by Shark Tank. Per the Futon Critic, you may even be waiting until November 26 to see it back! Of course, do remember that these things are subject to change and there is a little bit of patience required to see exactly where things go.

Because we are still weeks away from getting more Abbott Elementary, we are in that rather unfortunate position where we may be waiting for at least a little while to get some other details. The best-case scenario here is that you end up seeing a synopsis in seven days for whatever is coming up. Luckily, we do at least know enough from watching the show over the years that we’re probably getting at least one school-focused story before getting into the particulars about the personal lives of Janine and others.

Now, is there a good chance of some holiday fare? That is 100% something that you cannot rule out, mostly because one of the great things about this genre in general is that there are often a lot of seasonal shows that viewers will want to come back to year after year. It may be hard to come up with something unique for a lot of them but at the same time, we do tend to think that the end result can be really impactful when done properly.

We at least know that the midseason finale is titled “Birthday,” and it will air on December 10. Check out the synopsis below:

Jacob takes the lead on organizing Abbott’s annual winter show, and Janine celebrates her 30th birthday

