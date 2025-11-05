Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Pierce the Vein’

Next week you will see Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 on NBC, but is there a singular story that will be front and center here?

Well, first and foremost, “Pierce the Vein” looks to be one of those stories that offers Kelly Severide a chance to do what he does best: Investigate strange fires. However, at the same time there is a real downside that comes along with that as well. This is someone whose mind easily can creep over to obsession, and that is a definite concern when you consider how it may impact his personal life, his relationship with Stella, and a whole lot more.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead here, check out the full Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/12/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide investigates a suspicious high school fire. Novak gets an unexpected call. Violet brings a 51 firefighter onboard the ambulance for a shift. TV-14

Our general feeling here is that a lot of this particular episode is going to feature Severide’s investigation, but this has never been the sort of show to deliver just one singular story. There is inevitably going to be a lot going on here, and the presence of both Novak and Violet for seemingly-separate storylines indicates that Ambo is going to continue to be a really important part of the show. Having a firefighter on board for the hour is another key piece of evidence of that.

In general, we just want episodes that air in November to be the sort that really do illuminate big-time secrets and raise huge questions regarding whatever the future could hold. There is a lot of Chicago Fire left, though we also recognizes that there are going to be hiatuses and moments where you have to wait and see what unfolds.

