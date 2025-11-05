All’s Fair director reacts to criticisms of Kim Kardashian series

Earlier this week Hulu brought the first three episodes of All’s Fair to the table — so what did we end up seeing with those? Well, a lot of chaos around Allura’s firm as we saw clients, scandals, and a whole lot more play out. Kim Kardashian’s character is also in the midst of her own divorce at present, and things are going from bad to worse.

Speaking of bad to worse, that can also be a reflection of the critical reception to the drama so far. The majority of the reviews have blasted the series for its performances and look at the legal profession …. but are they really nailing the tone? Is there a chance that the series amounts the comeback?

Well, we can at least say that one of the show’s more frequent directors in Anthony Hemingway is doing his best to take everything in stride. Check out what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

You’re not going to please everybody. You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it. It’s just about: Can you connect to it or relate to it, and see yourself? It may be out of your league, it may not be anything you can connect to, and I think that goes for anything that gets presented on screen.

It’s entertainment, it’s a comedy, and it’s a matter of finding ways to tap into real conversations and real human dynamics in a different way. Every time you meet any sort of difference, it takes a minute to either develop a taste for it or not. It may not be for you, and that’s OK, but I personally enjoy the show. I had a lot of fun relating to it in my own way. Not everything is for everybody, and you can’t also expect one person to define something and for that be the totality of what it is — I don’t agree with that.

Ultimately, we do think there is still a chance for this story to get bolder and crazier, and maybe even turn some things around. Some storylines do have potential, with one of the biggest being what is happening with Chase and Allura’s back-and-forth. He is an athlete who has a lot to lose, but is he really willing to actually lose it?

