Reacher season 4 premiere date: A November 2025 update

We know that Alan Ritchson and the rest of the Reacher cast and crew have been working for months now to try and make another season. Are we getting close to that being reality?

As you would imagine, there are a number of different things that are worth a reminder before we dive too deep into season 4, beginning with the fact that season 3 wrapped airing earlier this year! If you are Prime Video, then you probably recognize that you really do not have to rush much of anything along here. The most important thing is simply that you find a way to properly ensure that the next chapter is action-packed, perfect, and contains some rather great guest stars at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, this is where we unfortunately have to tell you that the November update for the fourth season is not altogether different from the ones that we have shared in the past few months. We would be surprised if Reacher comes back before we get around to the end of the next year or early 2026. After all, Amazon already has a spin-off coming featuring Neagley and for the immediate future, that is likely their top priority. How else can you consider things given the fact that the Maria Sten series has already filming?

If there is any one thing we would love to see presented between now and the arrival of the spin-off, it is news on a season 5. We know that there are certainly plenty of stories from Lee Child that are worth telling, but are we going to be getting them? Ritchson seems game, and with that it is really just down to Prime Video to decide.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher now, including what more is ahead

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Reacher season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







