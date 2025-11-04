Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere spoilers: New opportunities

In just a matter of days, you are going to see the arrival of Power Book IV: Force season 3 over on Starz. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we recognize that the Joseph Sikora series has two different plotlines that it is trying to manage at the same time. For starters, you have the question of what has happened to Mireya, let alone what Tommy Egan will do to get her back. One thing that we know with some confidence is that this is a guy who will stop at nothing to get vengeance … and of course, that this will be thoroughly entertaining for us to watch. We also are left to wonder whether or not Claudia Flynn is dead in prison — she thought that she was riding high through some of the final episodes of season 2, only for that to not end up being the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere synopsis:

With some of his biggest obstacles off the map, Tommy faces new opportunities and challenges in his quest to take over the Chicago drug game.

At the very least, we do think the fates of some key characters are going to be resolved sooner rather than later and there is no real reason to think otherwise. This show is entering its final season and because of that very fact, we do tend to believe that some parts of it are going to move forward in a pretty propulsive manner. There is still a chance that this is not the last time we see Tommy within the greater Power universe, but it could take a reasonable amount of time still to better understand what the future will hold. For now, we are just happy to enjoy things where they are in the present.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Power Book IV: Force

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







