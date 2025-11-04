The Traitors US season 4 premiere date: November 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Traitors US season 4 between now and the end of November? At this point, you can really make a great case for it, and for a number of different reasons.

Where do we start? Well, that’s rather simple, and it is by noting that this is a show that often premieres in January. By virtue of that, we tend to think that Peacock is going to reveal something and sooner rather than later. They have an awesome cast for this season and by virtue of that alone, it does not benefit them at all to keep people guessing when we’re going to see it back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Is there another, stealthy case to release more info soon? We would argue so, with it being that this week marks the finale of The Celebrity Traitors UK and on a global level, people are talking a lot about the franchise. There are certainly people who watch the American version in other parts of the world! We are eagerly awaiting more info regarding the fourth season, and possibly a trailer to go along with it.

Beyond that fourth season, here is your reminder that NBC has also greenlit a version of the show featuring people brand-new to the reality TV world. We do not expect to see that version on the air until at least the late spring or the summer, but we also do not feel like there is any harm in wanting more of it and sooner rather than later. Alan Cumming will once again host this version, and we expect the look and feel to be rather similar.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Traitors right now

What are you most hoping to see on The Traitors US season 4 when it arrives?

Do you think we are going to get a lot of chaos and backstabs? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







