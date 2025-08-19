The Traitors US season 4: An epic Alan Cumming tease

We recognize that we are probably waiting until January to see The Traitors US season 4 premiere on Peacock, even if the cast has already been revealed. Heck, filming is even done! This is just the way that the streaming service schedules out the show and within that, there is no real reason that anything is about to change.

So while we do deal with this agonizing and very-long wait, we are going to have to settle for getting whatever teases we can. Today, that includes one from host Alan Cumming, one that makes us all the more eager to see whatever is coming up next.

Speaking now to E! News, here is a little bit of what the host had to say:

“About halfway through, there is a scene in it that is the greatest moment in Traitors history … Honestly, I just cannot wait for the world to see it. It’s utter carnage and utter just mad. It’s just brilliant.”

Ultimately, the #1 thing that we want to see on the fourth season is an assortment of surprises. Can we have a bunch of Traitors, for example, who are not the expected players from CBS reality shows? Meanwhile, can some of the bigger threats really get together and go far? The trajectory of seasons 2 and 3, when you stop in and really think about it, is rather similar. It would be nice to at least see something a little bit different at this point.

We anticipate that a formal premiere date four the fourth season is going to be coming out at some point this fall — and hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see a trailer come December.

