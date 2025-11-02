Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Over the past several months, we have started to hear more and more about Euphoria season 3 on HBO. With that in mind, is premiere-date news next?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that we do have an approximate sense of when the show is coming back: Spring. More than likely, it is going to be on the air after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms wraps up for the season. We know this at least, and now we just have to wait and see what other news is surfacing sooner rather than later.

We do at least think that there is a small chance that we are going to be getting news on Euphoria before we get to the end of the month. If not that, there is a chance that we’ll be getting news moving into December. Just remember that season 3 is arguably the biggest hit that HBO has moving into 2026, possibly bigger even than the next season of House of the Dragon. They are going to want to do whatever they can in order to promote this.

One other thing that we’re wondering about already is whether or not we are about to see the final season of the show, which also does feel possible in its own way. Remember just how famous the bulk of the cast is at this point and by virtue of that, we have a hard time imagining that keeping them all on board is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do. We’ll just have to wait and see what they are able to pull off — if anything at this particular point.

